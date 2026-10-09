Score Nearly $250 Worth of Steam Games for Just $15 with Humble Choice This Month

As if we didn’t already have enough games in our Steam backlogs to feel guilty about not getting around to them, now buying game bundles will only make that list even longer! Still, it’s hard to resist when the bundles are packed with classics, such as this month’s Humble Choice picks from Humble Bundle.

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If you aren’t familiar with it, Humble Choice is a monthly subscription that scores you a curated mix of games. You also get up to 20% off in the Humble Store, including new releases, and 5% of your Humble Choice membership goes to charity. This all costs $14.99 a month, or $154.99 a year if you choose the annual option, which reduces your monthly cost to $12.92.

One important note to be aware of is that the game keys you get every month do eventually expire, so redeem them when you get them so that doesn’t happen to you. And if they’re not your thing, you can always gift them to a friend or give them away in your favorite Discord.

Humble Choice October

Humble’s October curation includes eight games that span genres, from action-adventure to strategy.

One of our top picks from the bundle is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which smashes everything you like about the yakuza games together with one of America’s most popular vacation destinations. It’s fun, adventurous, and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

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Another game I really liked in this bundle is Cataclismo, which was made by the folks behind the Moonlighter series. It challenges you to design fortresses to defend against inhuman invaders and is a mix of real-time strategy, siege defense, and resource management. Not enough people know how good this game is, so I’m glad it’s included here.

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Here’s the full list of games included this month, valued at just under $248 in total:

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (was $59.99)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (was $49.99)

Psychonauts 2 (was $59.99)

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (was $12.99)

Cataclismo (was $29.99)

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers (was $14.99)

Asgard’s Fall — Viking Survivors (was $9.99)

Toy Shire (was $9.99)

You also get a month of IGN Plus with your purchase valued at $4.99, which grants access to free games, partner discounts, in-game maps with customizable options, and an ad-free experience across IGN. Be aware that this subscription will auto-renew, so you’ll be charged monthly after the free month ends.

More Bundles at Humble Bundle

As always, Humble Bundle has more excellent bundles to choose from, which include games, books, and software. I’m eyeing The Triple-i Initiative Showcase Bundle, a pick-your-price bundle valued at $235 that includes well-reviewed titles like My Time at Sandrock and 33 Immortals. You can pay a minimum of $13 for everything or customize your picks for as little as $8. Anything extra you pay supports Gamers Outreach, a charity that allows hospitalized children to play video games

Another fun bundle is the Gamer’s Kitchen Cookbooks, which gets you 27 digital cookbooks from major games for as little as $18. Some are official, like the Fallout Official Drinks Book and the World of Warcraft Official Cookbook, while others, like the An Unofficial Grand Theft Auto Cookbook, are not. These would be super fun for a game-themed party.

See more of our bundle picks below.