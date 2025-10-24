5th Edition Of Talisman: The Magical Quest Board Game Gets a Huge Price Drop

Last year, Hasbro / Avalon Hill officially launched the 5th edition of Talisman, the iconic fantasy-theme board game that debuted in 1983. The new edition features upgraded artwork, redesigned figures, and a streamlined gameplay experience that’s designed to make it easier for both veterans and newcomers to jump into a game. You know what else makes it easier for players to jump into a game? Massive discounts.

Originally priced at $59.99, Talisman: The Magical Quest Board Game is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for only $37.99, which is an all-time low. What’s more, the Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons expansion is only $4.58 on Amazon.

Inside the box you’ll find 12 character figures with matching cards, 100 Adventure cards, 24 Spell cards, 18 Purchase cards, 4 Talisman cards, 1 Toad card, 6 Toad tokens, 114 counters, 38 Fate tokens, 12 Alignment tokens, 30 coins, 3 six-sided dice, and a rulebook.

As noted, the original Talisman was released in 1983 as a fantasy-themed game that sees players progress through Outer, Middle, and Inner Regions, each of which have different difficulty levels. Players make checks using 6-sided dice and add their stat score to determine whether a check is successful or a failure. Players boost their stats using items and followers, but they can only reach the the final area known as the Crown of Commandby collecting a Talisman. The objective is to be the first to reach the Crown of Command and use its power to eliminate all other players. Numerous special editions of Talisman have been released over the years with themes like Harry Potter, Batman, and Kingdom Hearts.