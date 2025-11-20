The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection Has Dropped To Its Lowest Price Ever For Black Friday

If you were reading fantasy and playing Dungeons & Dragons in the ’80s you undoubtedly hold Dragonlance books near and dear to your heart. That said, you will be very happy to know that Penguin Random House launched a 40th anniversary, hardcover Dragonlance Chronicles collection earlier this year, and it is now on sale here at Walmart for only $16. That’s 54% off the list price and an all-time low. It’s also available here on Amazon as part of Black Friday week priced at $18.51, which matches the previous all-time low. Get ready to go back to the trilogy where it all started.

The collection will include the first three novels in the series from Tracy Hickman and Margaret Weis – Dragons of Autumn Twilight (1984), Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning (1985) – with a new foreword by Joe Manganiello. As you can see, the book includes a gorgeous dragon-themed cover in gold and black, and inside you’ll find the 1056 pages that launched millions of fantasy fans. The official description reads:

Dragonlance Chronicles / On Sale For Only $16 – $18.51 Order at Walmart Order on Amazon

Speaking of Joe Manganiello and Dragonlance, you may have heard that his Dragonlance live-action project won’t be moving forward thanks to Hasbro being gun shy after a mix of failures and changes at the company. However, the scripts were well received by execs, and he has hopes that it might be revived in the future:

“Tracy and Margaret were all about it,” Manganiello said. “It was really me getting in there and fleshing out the world they built, and a world they hinted at in some places but didn’t shine the magnifying glass on.” Manganiello also mentioned that he was inspired by HBO’s treatment of True Blood, which was based off The Southern Vampire Mysteries novel series.

“The biggest fantasy literary agent in town, he said and these are his words and not mine, that it was the best fantasy pilot he had read since the original Game of Thrones,” Manganiello said. “There was another executive that read it and said it was one of the best fantasy scripts he’s ever read. I actually got an email just this morning from a producer who said it was awesome and that he wanted to send it to the rest of his company and hopes I develop another fantasy IP.”

“Maybe somewhere down the line, someone comes back or the company switches hands and somebody sees the value,” Manganiello said.