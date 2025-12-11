Best Marvel Funko Pops of 2025

Funko released new Pop figures every week in 2025, but we’re focusing on the best of Marvel in the list below. There’s more than one Spider-Man Funko Pop to be sure, but we’re mixing it up with Marvel Rivals, X-Men ’97, Strange Tales and more. We’ll even give a shout out to the Fantastic Four: First Steps wave, if only for the inclusion of the 6-inch Galactus.

Marvel Rivals Funko Pops

Funko launched a wave of Pop figures inspired by the popular video game Marvel Rivals this year, and the designs looked great. It includes Doctor Doom, Magneto, and Iron Man with a super-sized figure of Galactus’ daughter Galacta. However, the Jeff the Land Shark Funko Pop is the real star of the show.

X-Men ’97 Funko Pops

A new wave of Funko Pops inspired by the X-Men ’97 animated series on Disney+ included Chase opportunities for Jubilee and Bastion. There’s also an Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop of Gambit in a tux from the heartbreaking events of Episode 5, which is aptly titled “Remember It” (you will definitely remember it). You’ll also find Pops of Magneto, Nightcrawler, and Storm in the lineup.

Spider-Man and MJ Wedding 2-Pack

You can’t have a Marvel Funko Pop roundup without Spider-Man, and we’re kicking it off with the Spider-Man and Mary Jane 2-pack. It includes both Spider-Man and MJ tying the knot in a comics-accurate depiction of The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21 from 1987. The 2-pack launched alongside some very cool looking Funko Pops of Wolverine, Iron Man, and Spider-Man in a black-and-white sketched style deco.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Funko Pops

While we’re on the subject of Spider-Man, another Disney+ animated show called Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man arrived in Funko Pop form this year. The common lineup includes two suited Spider-Mans, a Doctor Strange, and a super-sized Alien Monster symbiote. There are also several exclusives up for grabs.

Strange Tales Funko Pops

To round out the list we’re shifting gears a bit with a wave of Funko Pops inspired by the Strange Tales horror/sci-fi focused anthology series. The lineup includes Dormammu, Mephisto, Morbius, Ghost Rider (with a GITD exclusive), and Hallow’s Eve, all of which look pretty fantastic. Spider-Man is great and all, but we love to see something different now and then.