The Fantastic Four: First Steps Funko Pops Include a Surprise (Exclusive)

Everything is about to get fantastic for Marvel fans! Well, it would be better if we could stretch or become invisible. We might need to take bursting into flames into more consideration. It all starts with Funko’s latest drop, which is inspired by the upcoming Marvel Studios film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and you’re getting your first official look here at ComicBook! What’s more, there’s a (small) spoiler in the wave that will be very interesting for the MCU moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s latest attempt at bringing the original super-powered family to the big screen aims to break the MCU’s yo-yo between duds and successes. With Thunderbolts* earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%, it’s now up to Fantastic Four to keep the success going, and a new wave of Funko Pops is sure to help. The wave includes Mr. Fantastic, Human Torch, and The Thing of course, but it also includes Silver Surfer and a super-sized Galactus. However, the really interesting Pop in this wave is The Invisible Woman (with Franklin) Pop & Buddy.

The trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed that Sue Storm is pregnant in the film, and one would assume that it would be with Franklin Richards. However, the Pop & Buddy figure shows that he will actually be born in the movie and presumably take his…first steps toward becoming one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe. To secure your own Fantastic Four: First Steps Funko Pops, head to Entertainment Earth here or here on Amazon / Hot Topic to pre-order. A direct link to the exclusive in the wave can be found below.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps The Thing in Trench Coat Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

– Entertainment Earth Exclusive Fantastic Four Galactus Super 6-Inch Funko Pop

Fantastic Four Silver Surfer Funko Pop

POP & Buddy: Invisible Woman (Sue Storm) w/ Franklin

Fantastic Four Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards) Funko Pop (a Keychain option is also available)

(a Keychain option is also available) Fantastic Four Human Torch (Johnny Storm) Funko Pop

Fantastic Four The Thing (Ben Grimm) Funko Pop

On a related note, the first Fantastic Four LEGO set ever recently debuted, and it features the villain that all of us are so anxious to see. The Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure (76316) includes 427 pieces and four minifigures with unique accessories. The set centers around a posable and buildable figure of the villain Galactus, who’s facing off against minifigures of Mr. Fantastic with extendable legs, Human Torch with hand blasters, feet flames and a flight prop, the Invisible Woman with force shields, and The Thing with extra-large hands.Fans can get their orders in starting on May 31st / June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop for $59.99.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ cast features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Fans will also get a chance to see Ralph Ineson as Galactus and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a female version of the Silver Surfer. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th.



Want to stay up to date with Marvel collectibles and news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!