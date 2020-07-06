8BitDo Releases an Android Xbox Controller for Microsoft's Project xCloud

8BitDo is remixing their popular SN30 Pro controller for Android devices running Microsoft's Project xCloud game streaming service. The SN3O Pro Bluetooth controller for Android features an Xbox One-style design with button mapping, trigger and stick precision control, and multiple controller profiles. It also includes an expandable clip that will accommodate smartphones and tablets within a 49mm to 86mm range (so big smartphones are in, but not large tablets). Battery life is listed as 18 hours on a full charge.

If you're sold on it, pre-orders for the SN30 Pro for Project xCloud are live here on Amazon for $44.99 with shipping slated for September 1st (you won't be charged until it ships). You can also pre-order the clip separately on Amazon for $14.99 for use with the Xbox Wireless and Elite controllers. So, the main benefit of going with the full SN30 model is the fact that it's more compact that the Xbox controllers, and therefore more suitable for gaming on the go.

Microsoft's Project xCloud service allows users to stream over 50 Xbox games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet. The service is currently in an invite only preview stage that you can register for here. A full launch is expected by the end of 2020.

