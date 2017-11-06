Amazon Has Black Friday Level Deals on K’NEX Building Sets

LEGO may get most of the attention when it comes to building sets, but K’NEX is superior when it comes to engineering structures on a large scale. If you want to build fully functioning roller coasters or highly customizable dart guns, K’NEX is the way to go. That having been said, this one-day Amazon sale on K’NEX is a great opportunity to grab holiday gifts that are both fun and educational.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

The sale features discounts as high as 40-percent off on K’NEX sets that are designed to create moving machines, roller coasters, blasters and more. There are even some Lincoln Logs and Tinkertoys thrown into the mix for younger kids. You can shop the entire sale here through the end of the day (11/6). Some highlights from the sale include: