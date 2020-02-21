Amazon’s The Boys Gets Its First Funko Pops at Toy Fair

It’s been a long wait, but Funko has finally launched a wave of Pop figures for fans of Amazon’s superhero series The Boys at New York Toy Fair 2020 – and they went big with it.

The collection includes Homelander, a levitating version of The Homelander, Starlight (with a rare Chase version), Queen Maeve, A-Train, Translucent, Billy Butcher, and Hughie. Pre-orders for the entire wave of standard The Boys Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for August.

Look for Starlight and bloody Billy Butcher variants to hit Amazon and Hot Topic respectively in the near future. You can check out all of the New York Toy Fair 2020 Funko Pop figure releases via our master list. Info on additional toy standout releases from the show can be found here.

The second season of The Boys will pick up on Amazon Prime after the major cliffhanger from the season one finale later this year. Following the success of the TV series, a comic book follow-up to the original comic series titled The Boys: Dear Becky which picks up 12 years after the ending of The Boys will be published later this year.

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke. It stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of “The Boys” leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell (respectively). Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Elisabeth Shue (CSI), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Anthony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chance Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Kapon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones). You can find the official description for The Boys season 1 below.

“Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.”

