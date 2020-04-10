Anime Architecture Book Dives Into Megacities and Imagined Worlds From Classic Films

A new art book is on the way from Berlin-based curator Stefan Riekele that focuses on the stunning architecture and environments created for classic anime films like Akira, Ghost in the Shell, Metropolis, Patlabor, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Tekkonkinkreet and more.

Anime Architecture: Imagined Worlds and Endless Megacities is described as “the definitive visual guide to the cityscapes and buildings of the most celebrated and influential anime movies”. It features 256 pages and over 400 illustrations that cover everything from conception to the final versions of iconic scenes. This includes “original background paintings, storyboards, drafts, sources of inspiration and film excerpts” from the pre-digital era of anime filmmaking.

You’ll find several images from the book in the gallery below. It seems like an absolutely stunning volume that anime fans, architects, artists, and designers will definitely want to have on their shelf. If you want to make that happen, you currently have two options:

At the time of writing the standard edition of the book is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $40 with shipping slated for November 17th. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships. Odds are there will be a discount during the pre-order period, and you’ll automatically get the best price between the time that you pre-order and the release date.

Your other option is to go for the extra gorgeous Anime Architecture Collector’s Edition, which is sold exclusively through UK-based Volume. It features a screen-printed acrylic slipcase and a numbered edition of 1000. This run was nearly sold out at the time of writing, so if you’re willing to pay extra for the fancy cover, now is the time.

