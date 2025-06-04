Back to the Future 2 Funko Pop Moment Captures the Hoverboard Chase Scene

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the original Back to the Future film, but the latest release from Funko takes us back to 1989 with the release of Back to the Future II. This all-new Deluxe Funko Pop! Moment comes straight from the hoverboard chase scene in the movie, with Marty McFly in the lead as Griff, Data, Whitey, and Spike chase behind on their own hoverboards. The entire scene includes 5 Funko Pops, all wrapped up in a protective case. This Deluxe Pop Moment is available to pre-order now and you can get yours via the links below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Back to the Future Game Currently in the Works

According to Back to the Future writer Bob Gale, a brand new video game is in development. Speaking to Cleveland.com back in February, Gale noted that they are working on a new video game but was reluctant to share any further details. However, he did note that it’s something that he has wanted to make happen for a “long time.”

“We’ve got a shot at a new video game based on Back to the Future,” said Gale. “I don’t want to tell you any more than that because I’m not allowed to, but this is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Knock on wood that it will happen. Of course, 2025 is the 40th anniversary of the original movie. We’re planning on some events, plus there’s a documentary that’s in post-production now about the making of the musical.”



Want to stay up to date on all the latest Funko news and collectibles? Then keep your eye on our Gear Page!