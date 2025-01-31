Behold The Warhammer 40,000 Red Squib Blanket Hoodie

From the Warhammer 40,000 universe comes a grim way to stay cozy in the far future… the Red Squig Blanket Hoodie! If you’re a 40K fan, then you know the Squigs. The lowest life form of the Orks, the only thing the Squigs know how to do is eat, which is why this blanket hoodie makes perfect sense. It’s as though you have been consumed by the all-enveloping comfort. The hoodie is currently up for pre-order on Merchoid for $69.99, and all taxes and shipping are included in that price. Additional details can be found below.

Warhammer 40,000 Red Squig Blanket Hoodie: $69.99 / “Get cozy and show off your love for the Warhammer universe with the Warhammer 40,000 Red Squig Mega Hoodie. This oversized hoodie features the iconic and ferocious maw of the red Squig across the front, bringing the wild energy of the Orks to your lounging attire. Made from ultra-soft, plush material, this hoodie is perfect for keeping warm during those cold gaming sessions or simply relaxing in true 40K style. Complete with a hood adorned with Squig-like horns, this mega hoodie is both fun and functional, offering ample comfort while showcasing your passion for Warhammer.” / Pre-order here from Merchoid

Warhammer 40,000 News

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was released last year, much to the fans’ enjoyment, and since then the game has broken records, selling over 5 million copies since September. Saber Interactive has also provided multiple updates since the launch, proving their commitment to meeting fans’ expectations and improving upon the gaming experience. 2025 seems like its Warhammer’s year, as Saber hopes to provide tons more in the coming year.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Comicbook’s own Justin Joy lays out the Warhammer 2025 plan, stating:

“PvP fans will be most excited for the future of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 since they were left in the cold with previous updates. A new PvP map focusing on closed environments and narrow passages is coming. It will encourage more close-quarters combat and make the chainsword even more useful. Additionally, custom PvP lobbies are coming in Patch 7.0, allowing players to customize modifiers, player numbers, timer limit, and maximum score limit.

For PvE content, the much anticipated Horde Mode will be added full of deadly creatures. For now, Saber Interactive has marked this for later 2025 but promises to share more updates when it can. Players can also expect a Prestige Rank, new Operations, and new Enemies. Finally, a new difficulty level with increased rewards will also be added to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.”



And it doesn’t end there. With new characters, new creatures, and more, Warhammer 40,000 can only get better from here. Head here to read the entirety of Saber Interactive’s plans.