Best Buy's "Coolest Deals" Black Friday Flash Sale Is Live Now

Best Buy has been running their full-on Black Friday deals all month long, but now they're adding Black Friday sales inside sales with a "Coolest Deals" event that ends on November 14th-15th at 9:59pm PST (12:59am EST).

The new items in Best Buy's Coolest Deals flash sale are on top of their ongoing collection of Black Friday deals. You can shop the entire lineup of sales right here. We've picked out a handful of top items available in the flash sale to get you started. The 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for $399.99 ($250 off) is the star of the show as far as we're concerned:

Again, you can shop Best Buy's entire Black Friday sale right here. You can check out more of Best Buy's upcoming deals via their Black Friday ad. The full list of Black Friday sales that are live now go way above and beyond the flash sale mentioned above. There are additional TVs, home appliances, laptops, Apple devices, headphones and more up for grabs.

If you're interested in PS5 launch day availability, check out our guide.

