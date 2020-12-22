Best Buy's One-Day Flash Sale is Huge for Games

There's still a little time to squeeze out of the holiday shopping season for 2020, and Best Buy is taking advantage of it with a one-day flash sale that includes tons of deals on tech. However, the deals on games for the Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Xbox Series X are particularly generous - many priced at $7.99 or less.

You can shop Best Buy's flash sale on video games right here until the end of the day today, December 22nd. Note that many of the PS4 and XBO games feature enhancements/upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We've picked out some standout deals from the sale below broken down by console.

Nintendo Switch Deals: Order Here

Sid Meier's Civilization VI Standard Edition - $7.99

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $44.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $39.99

Super Mario Party - $44.99

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - $39.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $44.99

Splatoon 2 Standard Edition - $44.99

Yoshi's Crafted World - $44.99

Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! - $44.99

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order - $44.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $29.99

1-2 Switch - $39.99

PS4/PS5 Deals: Order Here

God of War - PlayStation Hits Standard Edition - $7.99

The Last of Us Remastered - PlayStation Hits - $7.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - $7.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Standard Edition - $7.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $16.99

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition - PlayStation 5: $84.99

Ratchet & Clank - PlayStation Hits - $7.99

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition - $3.99

Xbox One / Xbox Series X Deals: Order Here

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition - $3.99

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Standard Edition - $11.99

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition - $18.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $16.99

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.