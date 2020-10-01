Blade Hits 4K Blu-ray With an Exclusive SteelBook

The Marvel film Blade starring Wesley Snipes spawned a trilogy of films that grossed $415M worldwide between 1998 - 2004. It was also a precursor to the Marvel Studios blockbusters that we enjoy today. That said, Blade is one of the superhero films that every Marvel fan should have in their Blu-ray collection, and you can make it happen in 4K Ultra HD / Digital starting today.

The Blade 4K / Digital Blu-ray is now available to pre-order in standard and Best Buy exclusive SteelBook editions for $39.99 and $44.99 respectively. Both are expected to drop on December 1st. Granted, some of the CGI might not hold up in 4K, but the film is too good to pass up. If it does well, you can expect that Warner Bros. will bring Blade II and Blade: Trinity to 4K Blu-ray at some point as well. Details on special features for the Blade 4K Blu-ray haven't been released at the time of writing.

The synopsis for Blade reads:

"The man known as Blade (Wesley Snipes) grows up to become a Vampire Hunter, swearing vengeance on the creatures that killed his mother. He teams up with a man called Whistler (Kris Kristofferson), a retired vampire hunter and weapons expert. Meanwhile, in the urban underworld, a feud is started between "pure-blood" vampires and those who had been human, but were "turned." Blade becomes aware of this and investigates further, uncovering a plot by Deacon Frost (Setphen Dorff) to raise the blood god La Magra, something he must stop at all costs."

Don't forget that Marvel Studios is still set to reboot the Blade franchise with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali taking over the role of Blade.

