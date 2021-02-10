Bloodborne: The Board Game and Expansions Are up for Pre-Order on Amazon

Following a highly successful Kickstarter campaign, CMON's board game adaptation of the popular horror RPG video game Bloodborne is now available to pre-order on Amazon. What's more, The Hunter's Dream and Chalice Dungeon expansionsare also live, bringing additional miniatures and story elements to the base game.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the base Bloodborne board game are available here on Amazon for $109. The Chalice Dungeon expansion is available to pre-order here for $79.99. Finally, the Hunter's Dream expansion is available to pre-order here for $44. Note that prices have fluctuated high on Amazon a bit in the last day or so, but today's prices are pretty much on list. The Chalice Dungeon expansion ships directly from Amazon, so you won't be charged for it until it leaves the warehouse. The release date for the base game is listed as March 5th.

If CMON's Bloodborne board game is too rich for your...blood, you can still grab their highly acclaimed Bloodborne card game here on Amazon for $34.99.

Released in 2015, the Bloodborne video game is set in the Gothic city of Yharnam, which is beset by a plague that turns people into monsters. Throughout the game, players attempt to seek out the source of plague and unravel the city's mysteries.

Bloodborne: The Board Game is a campaign-based action-adventure game where 1-4 players take on the role of Hunters working together to uncover the source of the plague. Along the way they'll have to face off against beasts, monsters and frenzied townsfolk. A collection of detailed miniatures that's included with the game help bring the world to life.

"Featuring unique Trick Weapons, each with various forms and powers, Hunters will have to think quickly and adapt their tactics to overcome the multitude of foes that stand in their way. Learn their behavior, exploit their weaknesses, and strike them down! Featuring unique card-driven combat, luck has little place here. Success or failure will depend on your choices and how you approach each engagement!"

