Casetify Drops New Disney Frozen and Chip ‘n’ Dale Collections

Let it snow! Or maybe it was "let it go"… Oh well, Casetify just dropped a couple special collabs that go hand-in-hand with the holiday spirit. This time, their partner is…drum roll… Disney! The tech accessories company has partnered with Disney to bring fans two new collaborations for iPhone and Android: Frozen and Chip 'n' Dale! Details are available below, but if you want to dive right in you can order pieces from the Chip 'n' Dale collection here and the Frozen collection here.

Casetify notes that the second wave of their Frozen collection “celebrates the bonds of sisterhood and friendship, showcasing mesmerizing designs that blend luminosity at every angle.” Special products include whimsical earmuff-like blue furry covers for AirPods Max, designed to keep fans cozy while they enjoy their favorite Frozen tunes. The collection also features beautifully crafted accessories and apparel that embody the essence of friendship, making it the perfect gift for loved ones this festive season. You can shop the entire collection right here.

Meanwhile the Chip ‘n’ Dale collection “showcases the dynamic duo’s playful interactions as they navigate their day-to-day activities, from playful pranks to teamwork in gathering food. Chip ‘n’ Dale, the lovable chipmunks who live in normal trees and have an insatiable love for acorns, remind fans of the joy and laughter found in friendship. The collection features a variety of fun accessories, including phone cases, charms, and collectibles that capture their cheeky spirit.” Clearly, the highlights of this collection are the Chip and Dale plushy iPhone cases pictured below.

Both collections include additional accessories made for AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple Watch bands, grip stands, cardholder stands, MagSafe wallets, power banks, phone charms, Apple Pencil covers, charging stands, MacBooks, and iPads.



At D23 this year, Disney announced that the Frozen series would not only be getting a third installment, but also a fourth. So, if you’re a fan, it looks like Frozen will be at the top of Disney’s priority list for the foreseeable future. That probably means more and more Frozen collectibles will be headed your way. As for Chip ‘n’ Dale, we’ll have to see where Disney takes those two wacky brothers. Maybe it’ll be a sequel to the Emmy-winning Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.