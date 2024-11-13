Celebrate Cinderella’s 75th With New Funko Pops

Tired of your drab life? Well it can’t be worse than Cinderella’s! But don’t worry, she had the Fairy Godmother, and you have Funko! The classic Disney princess movie is celebrating its 75th anniversary with an all-new collection of Funko Pops. If you feel like your shelf is missing the magic of the Fairy Godmother, the romance of Prince Charming, and the goofy fun attitudes of mouse friends Jaq & Gus, then you have to take a look at these charming Pops. Check out the details and links below.
Cinderella 75th Anniversary Cinderella Funko Pop: The beautiful princess has her hair up and her blue dress on! She's ready to attend the ball thanks to the Fairy Godmother!
Cinderella 75th Anniversary Jaq & Gus Funko Pop: The best mice a girl could ever ask for. Jaq and Gus are looking awfully cute in their Funko cup.
Cinderella 75th Anniversary Fairy Godmother Funko Pop: The Fairy Godmother's the one who pulled this all together, just look at that sparkly magic flowing from her wand.
Cinderella 75th Anniversary Prince Charming Funko Pop: The fabled Prince presenting the glass slipper! Who wouldn't want a midnight kiss from him?
In other Cinderella news, Disney is currently in the process of making a new Prince Charming live-action movie, and one actor has been at the top of their lists to bring him to life. Chris Hemsworth, AKA Marvel’s Thor, is said to be in talks to lead the new Disney film. Although the deal has not yet closed, this news is exciting for Cinderella and Chris Hemsworth fans alike, a chance to see the muscular and beautiful Hemsworth bring the iconic prince to life.
Deadline reports that the new movie “will not specifically be linked to Cinderella”, so it looks like we’ll have to wait and see exactly where they take this Charming story. Disney first began developing the movie in 2015, after Kenneth Branagh’s live-action adaptation, which starred Lily James as Ella and Richard Madden, grossed over $540 million at the global box office.
Hemsworth recently starred opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and voiced Optimus Prime in the animated Transformers One. Hemsworth is also expected to return for his role as Thor, the Asgardian God of Thunder, in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
