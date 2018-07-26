Cereal Monsters Geeki Tiki Mug Orders Are Live

Cereal Monsters Geeki Tikis mugs in the form of classic cereal mascots Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry were first made available as a 3-pack from Entertainment Earth at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. For those who were unable to attend, pre-orders for were taken in the event that supplies remained after the show. They were extremely popular during the pre-order period, but we’re happy to announce that enough were produced to allow those orders to proceed with shipping slated for August. If you didn’t place one of those pre-orders, you can reserve a set for yourself right here while supplies last.

Entertainment Earth was kind enough to supply us with a set, and they’re fantastic. They look great for one thing, and they’re made from a thick ceramic, so they feel sturdy (top shelf dishwasher and microwave safe). The mugs are also a lot bigger than I expected with capacities of 18 to 22-ounces. The Franken Berry mug was the largest of the three:

I’m already prepping a Halloween-themed luau.

