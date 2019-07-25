Comic-Con Exclusive Jurassic Park John Hammond Figure is Available Now

Mattel’s Jurassic World Legacy Collection (aka Jurassic Park) John Hammond figure was a SDCC 2019 exclusive, but a handful of sets managed to escape over to Entertainment Earth, where you can grab one for $24.99 while they last. Odds are that won’t be long because quantities are limited and, in our opinion, this is something of a holy grail for Jurassic Park figures. Shipping is slated for August.

The Jurassic World John Hammond Legacy Collection figure includes a 3 3/4-inch John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) figure complete with an amber-topped cane alongside an egg incubator with a hatching baby Velociraptor. This is your last chance to grab it outside of the show at a reasonable price, so take advantage of it while you can. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Relive nostalgic, iconic film moments from Jurassic Park with the Jurassic World Legacy Collection John Hammond action figure! This exclusive character captures the spirit of the franchise legacy with movie-authentic decoration and deluxe detail. The John Hammond action figure is inspired by the original Jurassic Park film and captures his innovative will, his caring role as a grandfather and his high expectations for his theme park on Isla Nublar. The figure is approximately 3 3/4- inches tall and includes a cane and a stand with dinosaur eggs. Take home the excitement of Jurassic Park with this exciting John Hammond action figure!”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.