Arm Yourself With Deadpool And Boba Fett Nerf Rival Blasters

Hasbro is about to unleash two very special Nerf Rival blaster sets with Deadpool and Mandalorian Star Wars Battlefront II themes. They are extremely awesome, and if you agree, now would be the time get one.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Both of these sets are GameStop exclusives. You can order the Nerf Rival Deadpool Kronos XVIII-500 Dual Pack right here for $59.99 with shipping slated for November 1st (Try using the code SAVER at checkout to get free standard shipping on both of these blaster sets). The set includes two powerful Deadpool-themed Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 blasters that are capable of firing rounds at 90 feet per second. It also includes 10 rounds and a special display and storage box with a taco-themed instruction booklet.

The Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700 – Star Wars Mandalorian Edition Blaster and Face Mask can be ordered right here for $89.99. The set includes a Mandalorian-themed blaster that’s capable of firing rounds at 100 feet per second, a mask, a Mandalorian patch, seven rounds, and a special display and storage box. You can take a closer look at both of the sets in the following video.

It goes without saying, but these sets would make fantastic Christmas gifts. With that in mind, you should probably pull the trigger on these sooner rather than later as there’s a good chance they will become harder to find as we get closer to the holidays.