Deadpool & Wolverine Fashion Collections Drop With Hoodies, Jackets, Jerseys, and More

In an era where blockbuster theater hits seem harder to come by (especially in the MCU) Deadpool & Wolverine is poised for a monster opening weekend at the box office. Indeed, all the years of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teasing each other on social media is about to pay off in a big way. That said, if you're one of the many Marvel fans that's super excited to see this film, you might want to head to the theater on July 26th sporting one of the new items in these Deadpool & Wolverine fashion collections from Hot Topic and BoxLunch.

The Hot Topic collection includes several hoodie styles inspired by the suits worn by Deadpool and Wolverine in the film, with the Deadpool version including a hood that can be worn as a full mask. There's also a varsity jacket, baseball jersey, leggings, jewelry and more. On the BoxLunch side, there's a motocross racing jacket, hockey jersey, bastketball jersey, and a magical sweater. A full breakdown of the styles can be found below.

Wolverine Returns In Deadpool 3

Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated Marvel Studios movie, is tracking to be the biggest movie of the summer when it opens on July 26th. Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, who reunite for the first time since 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the cast includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as TVA Agent Paradox, and returning Deadpool franchise stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yumiko, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men.

Here's the official, profanity-laced synopsis: "Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to — F***. Synopses are so f*** stupid."