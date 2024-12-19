Deadpool & Wolverine Statue Set To Launch From Diamond Select (Exclusive)

When Deadpool & Wolverine smashed into theaters, the R-rated comic book movie broke box office records to become the highest R rated film of all time, having passed the $1 billion mark. Now, Deadpool & Wolverine sits as one of the highest grossing movies of 2024. So it’s no surprise that the latest drop from Diamond Select is the Marvel Gallery Diorama Deadpool & Wolverine Wolverine PVC Statue, which brings the feisty mutant to life with high quality details and a fantastic paint job. You can take a closer look in the gallery below.

Designed by Nelson X Asencio and sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra, the approximately 10-inch PVC statue features Logan in his iconic X-Men suit with his mask on and his claws out, just like he looked in Deadpool & Wolverine. Priced at $59.99, the Wolverine statue is expected to be available starting tonight, December 19th / 20th at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at Entertainment Earth here, with an arrival estimated for Summer of 2025. Look for additional Diamond Select releases to be available via that link at that time. Note that Diamond Select’s Deadpool and Wolverine figures from the film are also available to pre-order here on Amazon along with the Deadpool statue that can be paired with Wolverine.

What Does The Future Hold For The Merc with a Mouth?

“I see Deadpool as a supporting character much more than he is a main [character], the center,” Reynolds told Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield on Variety‘s Actors on Actors session. “We center him sometimes because that’s what they want, but you can’t center him unless you take everything away from him. You have to create a situation where he’s so much the underdog, and I don’t think I can do that again.”

“I think if he comes back, it’s gonna be in someone else’s movie,” Reynolds continued, suggesting a supporting role in a Channing Tatum-fronted Gambit movie. “Channing was so excited to play Gambit, and I would happily be the fifth banana in his movie, or anyone else’s.”

When asked specifically about Deadpool’s own franchise, Reynolds said, “I don’t know. Honestly, my feeling is that the character works very well in two ways. One is scarcity and surprise. So it had been six years since the last one, and part of the reason is that it swallows my whole life. I have four kids, and I don’t ever want to be an absentee [dad]. I kind of die inside when I see their faces and they do a sports thing or something and I missed it.”

“I don’t know what the future of Deadpool will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one,” Reynolds added.



