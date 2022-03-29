Disney and Pixar Lightyear LEGO Sets Are Ready For Launch

Fans of the Disney / Pixar Toy Story franchise got a treat this week in the form of a new trailer for the upcoming film Lightyear which stars Captain America star Chris Evans in the Buzz Lightyear role. Now LEGO is adding a range of new Lightyear sets into the mix, including one based on Buzz’s 76832 XL-15 Spaceship.

A breakdown of each new LEGO set in the Lightyear collection can be found below along with product links. Note that all three sets in the lineup are slated for release on April 23rd/24th at 9pm PST / 12am EST.

76832 Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship – See at the LEGO Shop ($49.99): “This cool buildable spaceship toy features authentic details from Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, the Buzz Lightyear origin story, such as an opening cockpit that fits the LEGO® Buzz Lightyear minifigure, and a removable fuel cell. The set comes with 4 characters from the movie (Buzz Lightyear, Darby Steel, Mo Morrison, and Sox) and 3 weapons, including Darby’s ‘Mr. Boom’ rocket launcher, so fans can recreate scenes from the movie. There’s also a stand with an information plaque so fans of the movie can proudly display their model in their bedroom.”

76831 Lightyear Zurg Battle – See at the LEGO Shop ($29.99): “Fans can reimagine scenes from the movie, the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear. They’ll battle the evil Emperor Zurg, a buildable robot mech toy with movable arms and legs, using Izzy’s cool stud shooter and Buzz’s wrist laser.” Includes figures of Buzz Lightyear, Izzy Hawthorne, Sox, and E.R.I.C..

76830 Zyclops Chase – See at the LEGO Shop ($19.99): “Know a Space-Ranger-in-training who loves Buzz Lightyear? Make their day with the Zyclops Chase (76830) building toy. Fans can recreate scenes from the Disney and Pixar movie Lightyear – the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear – as they learn to build with LEGO®bricks. Buzz Lightyear’s minifigure wears a space suit and helmet, and the mech’s cool features include posable arms and legs and a disc shooter for dynamic battle fun.” Includes minifigures of Buzz Lightyear and Izzy Hawthorne.

Evans leads a cast that includes Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. The film is directed by Angus MacLane with a script from Pete Docter, the head of Pixar Animation Studios.

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” MacLane said in a statement earlier this year. “In Toy Story, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my Lighytear pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

“The cast for Lightyear is truly a dream team,” added MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”

Lightyear hits theaters on June 17th.