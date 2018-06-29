Reserve the Limited Edition Disney Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop Set While You Can

Disneyland celebrated the 55th anniversary of their Enchanted Tiki Room attraction with an exclusive, limited edition Pele and Barker Parrot Funko Pop figure set. If you weren’t at the park to grab one in person, today is your lucky day. Disney is taking orders for the set online right here for $34.99 (limit 2 per order).

Initial stock on the set sold out quickly, and it is currently on backorder with a ship date of July 30th. Reserve one of these for your collection while you can because there’s no telling how many were made.

The set features fire goddess Pele and Disneyland’s original Barker bird, which was originally located near the walkway to the attraction. According to Wikipedia, the animatronics behind the Barker bird were so impressive by 1963 standards, that it caused “enormous traffic jams of visitors trying to catch a glimpse of it”. The video above provides a perfect demonstration of the phenomenon.

In other Disney-related Funko news, Disney / Pixar's Incredibles 2 is on track to be one of the biggest movies of 2018, and there's a huge wave of Funko Pop figures coming along for the ride.

Exclusives in this series will also be available at Target, Hot Topic, FYE, and the Funko Shop. The synopsis for Incredibles 2 reads:

“In Incredibles 2, Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

