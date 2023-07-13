Disney Launches a Delightfully Creepy Haunted Mansion Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney's iconic Haunted Mansion attraction is getting a new film adaptation that's set to hit theaters on July 28th. To celebrate the event, shopDisney has a launched a collection of ghoulish get-ups that include a glow-in-the-dark dress and blazer, a spirit jersey, a sleep set, Dooney & Bourke bags, an ear headband, a MagicBand, and even a pair of Crocs. You can check out shopDisney's entire Haunted Mansion collection right here. Some of our favorite styles include the following:

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Dress for Women ($69.99): "Perfect for a ghoul's night out or for staying close to ''Tomb Sweet Tomb,'' this glow-in-the-dark Haunted Mansion dress is inspired by all the gleeful, spooky glamor of the beloved Disney Park attraction. With an allover glow-in-the-dark print that echoes the mansion's iconic wallpaper, dramatic white collar and cuffs, and cheeky embroidery, this gorgeous gothy dress is filled with vintage-inspired style that is sure to liven your wardrobe and haunt your dreams."

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the Dark Blazer for Adults ($69.99): "You will never blend into the background wearing this Haunted Mansion blazer. Inspired by the iconic wallpaper of The Haunted Mansion attraction, the allover print features glow-in-the-dark eyes. A haunting mix of classic style and spooky fun, it has a notched lapel and a single glow-in-the-dark button. Slip it on and get ready to stand out. "

The Haunted Mansion Clogs for Adults by Crocs ($59.99): "Step this way, mortal, these Haunted Mansion Crocs are frighteningly comfy and stylishly spooky. What better way to walk through the Haunted Mansion attraction or anywhere the spirits move you? They feature an allover design inspired by the immortal Disney Parks attraction plus eight sculpted Jibbitz including Madame Leota, the Caretaker, the Bride, the Hitchhiking Ghosts and the Black Cat. Slip on these ghostly clogs and feel like you're floating on air. "

The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey for Adults ($79.99): "Ever get the feeling there is someone behind you? It's the Hatbox Ghost of course in all his ghoulish glee on the back of this Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey (no pun intended). ''There's Always Room for One More,'' as the glow-in-the-dark screen text says, echoing the Ghost Host's haunting line from the beloved attraction, and the eerily familiar monogram is printed on the front. With glow-in-the-dark accents, it's the perfect souvenir that is sure to follow you anywhere."

The Haunted Mansion ''Eyes'' Ear Headband ($34.99): "Ever have the feeling you're being watched? It must be this attention-grabbing Haunted Mansion ''Eyes'' ear headband. Inspired by the Disney Park attraction, it comes complete with an iconic pair of eyes acting the part of the headband's bow. Screen art, featuring the spooky estate, immortal characters and the famous warning ''Welcome, Foolish Mortals,'' adorns the front of the ears. Turn around and see that the eyes are there too, making this ear-ie headband a real looker."

What Can You Expect From Haunted Mansion?

Jamie Lee Curtis teased the new Haunted Mansion in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. The actress talked about striking a scary balance with levity in the family movie. "I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," Curtis explained. "You know, it's cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it's all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it's always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I'm seeing, and what I've heard, [director] Justin [Simien] has made something yummy."

She continued, "It's modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It's scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there's a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

In the new film, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.