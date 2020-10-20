Disney Launches Their First X-Men Gear for Marvel Mania

Disney is hosting a Marvel Mania event over at shopDisney that drops new Marvel gear throughout the month of October - and the 20th is officially X-Men Day. A wave of new X-Men t-shirts, hoodies, collectibles toys, and even ties are now available - a first for shopDisney. Some of the items we've seen in the past, while others are brand new. All of it is pretty fantastic.

You can shop Disney's entire X-Men Marvel collection right here. The pullover hoodie is definitely a standout with a comic-style design that includes Wolverine, Rogue, Colossus, Archangel, Jean Grey (Marvel Girl), Iceman, Cyclops, Storm, Beast, and more. We love the retro t-shirts too- especially the one based on the classic arcade game.

We also can't help but love the ties. They're silk! Plus, they're professional looking, so you can actually wear them to work. Two of the ties feature a subtle repeating X-Men logo pattern while the third features a repeating Wolverine head pattern that you probably wouldn't notice unless you were looking for it. There are also X-Men tie bars and cufflinks to complete your formal look.

Tumblers, totes, hats, pins, Marvel Legends figures, mugs, and more round out Disney's X-Men collection. It follows Disney's Spider-Man collection that launched on October 6th and the Avengers collection that launched on October 13th. Look for a collection of Black Widow gear to drop on October 27th. You can check out all of Disney's Marvel merch right here. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

