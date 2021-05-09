Disney Parks Pirates Treasure Skeleton Funko Pop Launches Tomorrow

As part of their Virtual Con releases for Emerald City Comic Con 2021 back in March Funko launched a glow-in-the-dark Treasure Skeleton Pop figure exclusive that's based on the Disney Parks Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. At the time of writing, it fetches as much as $300 on eBay. However, Disney is about to launch a Parks exclusive Treasure Skeleton Pop figure without the glow on Monday, May 10th.

Expect the Pirates of the Caribbean Treasure Skeleton Funko Pop to launch here at shopDisney (or possibly here in their new releases section) at some point in the morning tomorrow May 10th. The exact time of the launch isn't known, but it's best to check early and often. It will also be available at Disney's Wonderful World of Memories. When it sells out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay.

Avast! ☠️The new Pirates of the Caribbean Treasure Skeleton @OriginalFunko Pop! is making landfall at Disney's Wonderful World of Memories on May 10 at @DisneySprings! 🏴‍☠️⚔️ (Available while supplies last. Purchase limits apply.) pic.twitter.com/WJa42ZuJtp — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) May 7, 2021

The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction first opened at Disneyland in 1967, and can now be found in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. It also sparked the wildly successful film franchise starring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow.

In June of 2020 it was revealed that Margot Robbie will star in a new Pirates film for Disney that's described as a "wholly original" tale with new characters.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.