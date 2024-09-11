Disney's Halloween Costumes And Decorations Are Up to 50% Off Today Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pumpkins at The Disney Store )

Halloween 2024 is right around the corner, but you only have until the end of the day today, September 11, to take advantage of an opportunity that allows you to combine two sales to score as much as 50% off Disney Halloween costumes and accessories and 25% off decorations and other merch. At the time of writing The Disney Store is offering 25% off all orders of $100 or more with free shipping using the code DISNEY25 at checkout. This deal can be combined with a 25% off sale that is currently running on select Halloween costumes and accessories.

So, when the deals are combined you can score 50% off items like Star Wars costumes, Loungefly bags, Crocs clogs, The Nigthmare Before Christmas gear and much more. With the solo 25% off sale, Items like Mickey and Minnie Mouse light up Jack-o'-lanterns, and other home decor items are up for grabs. You can find it all here at The Disney Store Halloween Shop. Links to their popular collections are available below.

Note that this sale isn't confined to Halloween items alone. It's sitewide, so you can combine your purchase with pretty much anything on the website and score your discount. This includes their their entire collection of Star Wars items, Disney Lorcana cards, new arrivals and more.

(Photo: LEGO Ideas The Nightmare Before Christmas Set )

Sadly, The Nightmare Before Christmas LEGO set that launched earlier this month is not eligible for the discount, but it is currently on backorder here at The Disney Store and here at LEGO.com priced at $199.99, so you'll want to grab one sooner rather than later. In 2,193 pieces, you'll be able to build three connectable locations from the movie: Disney's Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington's house and Halloween Town Hall.

Naturally, the set will be loaded with details, including a removable roof that will reveal Jack Skellington's chalkboard with his formula for Christmas, a detailed graveyard, a walking bathtub and the Town Hall lectern where Jack delivered his famous speech about Christmas. LEGO also delivered on the minifigures with Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Claus, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero the dog, and a two-faced brick-built figure of The Mayor.

The LEGO Ideas Nightmare Before Christmas (21351) set is the brainchild of LEGO fan Simon Scott as part of the Ideas program, and he had the following to say about the honor: "I'm a massive fan of LEGO builds and Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas film so I'm honoured to see my creation come to life in physical brick form. The film is such a family hit with young & old fans from around the world. The ideas team have done a fantastic job creating a wonderfully playable set that is just as appealing as a display piece."