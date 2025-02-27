Disney x Starbucks Cinderella 75th Anniversary Tumbler Drops February 28th

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo! Disney’s Cinderella is celebrating its 75th anniversary and they’re partnering with Starbucks to bring the much-loved Disney princess her very own sparkly Tumbler! Starbucks tumblers are in general very popular, but these Disney ones are even more so, often selling out quickly. We’ve seen it with this The Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler and we expect that this Cinderella version will follow suit. Fortunately, we’re here to improve your chances of getting one. Here’s what you need to know.

The Cinderella tumbler is covered in sparkly diamond-like gems with a blue iridescent finish. On one side you’ll find the Cinderella 75th Anniversary logo panel and on the other, a silvery blue Starbucks logo. Finally, top the whole thing off with the one item that truly makes Cinderella who she is – the glass slipper. The glass slipper cap top sits atop the twist tight faceted lid, bringing together the entire Cinderella look perfectly.

Now for the really important part. The Starbucks Cinderella tumbler will be priced at $49.99 and if you’re hoping to snag one, you’ll need to be ready and waiting tomorrow, February 28th ahead of the 8am PST / 11am EST launch time right here at The Disney Store . Note that the link won’t be active until launch, and a queue is expected, hence the need to arrive early. Also keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $75+, so you might want to have something else ready in your cart for a faster checkout. Read below for additional images and more Cinderella news.

In other Cinderella news, Disney has been in the process of making a new Prince Charming live-action movie, and one actor has stayed at the top of their lists to bring him to life. Chris Hemsworth, AKA Marvel’s Thor, is said to be in talks to lead the new Disney film. Although the deal has not yet closed, this news is exciting for Cinderella and Chris Hemsworth fans alike, a chance to see the muscular and beautiful Hemsworth bring the iconic prince to life.

Deadline reports that the new movie “will not specifically be linked to Cinderella”, so it looks like we’ll have to wait and see exactly where they take this Charming story. Disney first began developing the movie in 2015, after Kenneth Branagh’s live-action adaptation, which starred Lily James as Ella and Richard Madden, grossed over $540 million at the global box office.Hemsworth recently starred opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and voiced Optimus Prime in the animated Transformers One. Hemsworth is also expected to return for his role as Thor, the Asgardian God of Thunder, in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

