Cinderella Would Be a Lot Different With Crocs Instead of a Glass Slipper

Imagine the story of Cinderella if the Fairy Godmother had conjured up a pair of Crocs instead of glass slippers. In that story, the ball might have Jello shots and the party wouldn’t even get started until midnight. Plus, the Duke would have a hard time finding the maiden to marry the Prince, because Crocs are a comfortable fit for just about everyone. That said, you can provide your own twist on the Cinderella story thanks to The Disney Store, who have teamed up with Crocs for an exclusive pair of clogs that you can pick up right here for $99.99. In addition to the pearlescent finish, the clogs come with Jibbitz charms like the glass’ slipper, pearls, faceted gem heart, clock and jewels. But that’s not all!

The Crocs come as part of The Disney Store’s Cinderella 75th anniversary collection, which includes apparel, limited edition dolls, and much more. You can shop the collection right here. The Crocs will also pair perfectly with the new Cinderella 75th anniversary bomber jacket, hoodie, t-shirt, and bags from Loungefly.

In other Cinderella news, Disney is currently in the process of making a new Prince Charming live-action movie, and one actor has been at the top of their lists to bring him to life. Chris Hemsworth, AKA Marvel’s Thor, was said to be in talks to lead the new Disney film as of this past October. Although the status of the deal is unknown at this time, this news should be exciting for Disney fans.

Deadline reports that the new movie “will not specifically be linked to Cinderella”, so it looks like we’ll have to wait and see exactly where they take this Charming story. Disney first began developing the movie in 2015, after Kenneth Branagh’s live-action adaptation, which starred Lily James as Ella and Richard Madden, grossed over $540 million at the global box office.

Hemsworth recently starred opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and voiced Optimus Prime in the animated Transformers One. Hemsworth is also expected to return for his role as Thor, the Asgardian God of Thunder, in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.