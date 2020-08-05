Donovan Mitchell's Marvel x Adidas D.O.N Issue #2 Spidey-Sense Sneaker Gets Real This Month

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is about to get his second signature basketball shoe, and once again his love of comic books is going to be front and center. If you've played NBA 2K20 you might already be familiar with the virtual version of the Marvel x Adidas D.O.N Issue #2 Spidey-Sense sneaker, but the real deal is about to drop. Here's what you need to know...

The sneaker is inspired by Mitchell's nickname "Spida" after Spider-Man, and features an electric green “Spidey-Sense” colorway, "fusing Marvel’s Spider-Man and Mitchell’s trust in his instincts to guide his actions towards positive outcomes on and off the courts". It also fearures a glow-in-the-dark silhouette with Glory Mint, Signal Green and Solar Red hues. There's a Spider-Man graphic inside the tongue, “Spidey-Sense!” inscription on the lacing and “BOOM” and “POW” text on the outsole.

Pre-orders for the Marvel x Adidas D.O.N Issue #2 will go live here at adidas.com (and other select retailers) on August 28th priced at $100. An exact launch time hasn't been revealed, but 10am EST (7am PST) is the norm. If they're anything like Mitchell's previous Spider-Man shoe release, you'll need to be quick to grab a pair unless you're willing to spend more on the resale market. Adidas has also revealed that additional styles will be released throughout the year at the same price.

You can take a closer look at the sneaker in the gallery below. And note that this is about more than basketball and Marvel for Mitchell:

"Adidas Basketball and Donovan Mitchell introduce the second version of the all-star’s signature footwear line, D.O.N. Issue #2. The sequel sneaker’s name remains a testament to Mitchell’s Determination Over Negativity aiming to be a vehicle for positive disruption on the court and in communities. The launch is accompanied by an episode from the Ready for Sport series which shares an intimate reflection of Mitchell’s life during lockdown and his views on establishing sustainable change."

“I’m not just a basketball player,” explains Donovan Mitchell. “I want kids to have my shoes not only because they are fans but because there’s a purpose behind them,” he adds. “I will continue to speak on what I feel is right and what needs to change. […] I don’t just speak for Donovan Mitchell, I speak for Black people and minorities knowing change is not necessarily happening next year or the one after that, but it does start with the future and that is where kids are.”

