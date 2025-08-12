DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition Controller Price Gets Slashed

It is a good day to be a gamer when Hell’s forces are trembling in their boots and your wallet gets a little breathing room. The DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is 32% off at Walmart, saving you $26. Meanwhile, the DOOM: The Dark Ages game itself is 29% off at Walmart, putting $20 back in your pocket. These deals are packed with enough style and adrenaline to make you feel like the Slayer himself is watching over your shoulder. Whether you are looking to upgrade your controller game or jump into the blood-soaked prequel that rewrites DOOM history, now is the time to strike.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DOOM Slayer’s Grip in Real Life with the Xbox Wireless Controller

Xbox Wireless Controller – DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PCs, and Cloud-Enabled Devices

Grab 32% Off Get deal on walmart

The Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is not your average accessory. The matte green armor shell mirrors the Slayer’s own battle suit, while the 3D silver helmet spikes make it look like it could double as medieval weaponry. The plated top case feels sturdy and ready for the toughest multiplayer matches. The grips have a leather-like texture, giving you better hold when your palms start sweating mid-battle. One stick is a deep, sinister red to match the Slayer’s chest port, while the orange left trigger is your Shield Saw’s spiritual home.

The ABXY buttons are etched with the Sentinel alphabet, adding that extra touch of lore for fans who live and breathe this universe. A blood-splatter detail on the left stick finishes the look in true DOOM fashion. The bonus DOOM Slayer Executioner Skin DLC means your in-game warrior can match the same menacing style you are holding in your hands.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Game Where It All Began

Doom: The Dark Ages – Xbox Series X Score 29% discount Get Deal on Walmart

If the controller is the Slayer’s armor, the game is the saga that makes wearing it worthwhile. DOOM: The Dark Ages is a prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal, taking you back to the very origin of the Slayer’s rage. This time, you are not in neon-lit labs or high-tech space stations. You are in the middle of a dark medieval war against Hell itself. Think ruined castles dripping with atmosphere, scorched battlefields littered with the remains of demons, and haunted forests where every shadow could hide something ready to rip you apart.

Developed by id Software, it runs on the latest idTech engine, delivering visuals so sharp you might start checking your walls for Hell portals. You can still enjoy favorites like the Super Shotgun, but the Shield Saw steals the show with its brutal melee and ranged versatility. The adjustable difficulty system ensures you can find the right balance between challenging yourself and not hurling your controller through the wall. With new DOOM games releasing soon, it’s a nice time to complete the collection.

Why You Should Grab Both While They Last

The controller is a collector’s item that oozes character and turns every button press into a small roleplay moment. It is functional art, whether you are using it for DOOM or firing up other heavy hitters like Halo Infinite, Gears 5, or even something chill like Minecraft if you need a break from demon hunting. The game itself is a blood-pumping, lore-rich chapter in the DOOM saga that can hook both long-time veterans and new players curious about the Slayer’s past. Saving $26 on the controller and $20 on the game means you could even use the leftover cash to grab a month of Game Pass Ultimate and expand your library further.

If you have ever wanted to stand on a burning battlefield, Shield Saw in hand, knowing that no demon in the nine circles can stop you, this is your shot. One gives you the Slayer’s gear. The other lets you live his legend. Both are discounted, both are epic, and both will make your setup feel like it belongs on the cover of a metal album.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.