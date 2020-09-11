Dumpster Fire is Now Available on Figures, Hats, and Pins for 2020

The Dumpster Fire vinyl figure started as a GIF from artist Truck Torrence before evolving into a mass produced vinyl figure in 2019. However, 2020 is clearly the year for Dumpster Fire to shine, so this adorable disaster is now available on a wide range of products that include a new light-up vinyl figure, a new pin, patch, keychain, and a pair of hats in black and pink.

You can shop the entire Dumpster Fire lineup here at Entertainment Earth with prices that range from $6 for the keychain to $28 for the aforementioned light-up vinyl figure. It features an LED light with a flickering flame that's touch activated with a 1-hour auto shut-off. Basically, it's a night light that will soothe you to sleep after you've had a good cry. And don't worry when the battery dies - all you need to do is pop in three AAAs to get it going again.

Of course, one of the reasons that dumpster fire is having a moment is the fact that we all need to wear masks now. Fortunately, there are a bunch of fun new designs to choose from - especially if you're a Disney fan. You can check out a new range of designs from both Hot Topic / Box Lunch and shopDisney right here.

