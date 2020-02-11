Dungeons & Dragons Books and Starter Sets Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon

Today would be a very good day to give your Dungeons & Dragons book collection a boost with some brand new adventures, or for new and returning players to get started with the basics. That’s because Amazon is throwing another one of their big buy 2, get 1 free sales, and it includes a whole bunch of D&D titles. However, unlike previous sales, several starter sets are also in the mix this time around.

Amazon’s buy 2, get 1 free sale actually includes hundreds of random items, but a simple search for “dungeons & dragons” in the sale toolbar will pull up everything you need. To make things even easier, we’ve listed all of the eligible D&D titles below complete with links.

In addition to the Dungeons & Dragons titles, there are tons of board games, video games, Blu-rays, and additional books (like the entire The Witcher series) that you can mix and match to get freebies. Take advantage of the sale while you can because it could end at any time.

