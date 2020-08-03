Dungeons & Dragons Curse of Strahd Revamped Collector's Edition Is 35% Off

Last week, Dungeons & Dragons unveiled the Curse of Strahd: Revamped box set - an updated version of the 2016 edition that includes tons of extras. If you balked at the $99.99 price tag, you might want to reconsider since you can lock it down for $64.64 (35% off) at the time of writing.

If you want to get right to it, the deal is available here on Amazon while it lasts. Note that you won't be charged until it ships (around October 20th), and you'll automatically get the best discount that occurs during the pre-order period. Odds are this is that discount, and it could end at any time. If you're unfamiliar with the Revamped box set, here's what's new:

Curse of Strahd, one of the most popular Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game products of all time, split into three parts: a 224-page perfect-bound adventure for characters of levels 1–10, a 20-page Creatures of Horror booklet of new monsters that appear in the adventure, and an 8-page Tarokka Deck booklet.

A cover sheet with Strahd von Zarovich’s image on one side and Strahd’s monster stat block on the other.

A sturdy, four-panel Dungeon Master’s screen designed for use with the adventure.

A double-sided poster map showing the domain of Barovia on one side and Castle Ravenloft on the other.

54 foil-stamped Tarokka cards, which help determine the heroes’ path through the adventure.

A tuck box to hold the Tarokka deck.

12 postcards (3 copies each of 4 different cards), which you can use to invite friends to your game.

The big update to the Curse of Strahd adventure in the box set involves the removal of insensitive depictions - primarily towards the Vistani. A post on the D&D website explains:

"Curse of Strahd included a people known as the Vistani and featured the Vistani heroine Ezmerelda. Regrettably, their depiction echoes some stereotypes associated with the Romani people in the real world. To rectify that, we’ve not only made changes to Curse of Strahd, but in two upcoming books, we will also show—working with a Romani consultant—the Vistani in a way that doesn’t rely on reductive tropes."

