Dungeons & Dragons D20 Dice Umbrella Rolls for Rain

When the forecast calls for a chance of rainy weather, consider this Dungeons & Dragons D20 dice umbrella to be your saving throw. After all, you don’t want to get your new Critical Role clothes wet. The umbrella was released today by Bioworld, a company that makes some pretty fantastic licensed products – and it wasn’t the only practical bit of D&D merch that they launched.

In addition to the umbrella, Bioworld launched a retro Dungeons & Dragons backpack with the classic Player’s Manual design from 1983. Amusingly, they also released a retro-style dragon floaty pen, which would be really fun to use during games. Pre-orders for all of the items are available at Entertainment Earth via the links below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, the official Dungeons & Dragons D20 lamp coming very soon, and it will be an outstanding centerpiece for your tabletop adventures. As you can see, it features numerous color options. It’s also USB-powered and measures 7-inches tall.

The Dungeons & Dragons D20 lamp is available to pre-order here at Merchoid for $40.99 with free shipping slated for March. Quantities appear to be limited, so jump on it while you can. The lamp is part of a wave of new D&D products to hit Merchoid that includes this fantastic D12 mug and this equally fantastic heat change mug.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.