Essential Nintendo Switch Digital Games Are 33% off on Amazon

If you are lucky enough to have a Nintendo Switch during this very strange time, then you’ll want to head on over to Amazon right away because several must-have games are on sale right now for $39.99 – a whopping 33% off. What’s more, the sale is on the digital code for the games, so you won’t have to wait any longer than it takes to download.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is included in the sale, so if you can only order one game, this is the one to get. Splatoon 2 is another core NIntendo Switch title that’s eligible for the sale. The complete lineup is available via the links below:

As you have probably heard, getting your hands on a Nintendo Switch has been difficult in recent weeks because of coronavirus-related product shortages. Odds are stock will be replenished soon, but if you don’t want to wait the Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available to order here at Best Buy. As for the standard Nintendo Switch, keep tabs on the following links for restocks at the regular price of $299.99:

