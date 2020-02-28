Etch A Sketch Special Editions Include Diamond Anniversary, Stan Lee, and Monopoly

At New York Toy Fair 2020 this past weekend, Spin Master announced that they would celebrate the 60th anniversary of the classic Etch A Sketch drawing pad with a series of limited edition releases that include a Diamond Edition, Stan Lee Edition, Monopoly Edition, Rubik’s Cube Edition, and a NASA Edition. Several of these special edition releases are now available to pre-order.

The lineup is headlined by the blinged out Diamond Anniversary Edition, which includes a black diamond contoured frame and clear diamond knobs. The other models feature similar design upgrades – Stan Lee’s version features a colorful comic border with Stan Lee face knobs, the Monopoly Edition features a game board frame and Go / Jail square knobs, the NASA Edition features a space-themed border and planet knobs, and the Rubik’s Cube Edition features a mosaic-style frame and Rubik’s Cube-shaped knobs.

The Etch A Sketch 60th Anniversary Diamond Edition, Monopoly Edition, and Rubik’s Cube Edition are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $21.99 – $29.99 with shipping slated for June. The Stan Lee and NASA Editions should be available via that link in the coming days / weeks. The new Etch A Sketch models were not available at retailers like Amazon or Walmart at the time of writing, though that may change soon.

On that note, Etch A Sketch also has a Revolution model in the works that will allow you to draw perfect circles on the pad for the very first time. That model is expected to launch in July. When it does, you’ll be able to find it in the links above for around $10.

Speaking of classic toys, If you’re a gamer that grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, odds are you are familiar with Tiger Electronics brand of LCD handheld video games. This is especially true if you weren’t fortunate enough to own a Game Boy. Tiger managed to get top-shelf licenses for these games, including video game franchises like Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Street Fighter.

The games, with their static background and blinking game elements, were confusing and nearly impossible to play for more than a few minutes at a time. But hey – they were cheap! They were also everywhere. Tiger made a handheld version of just about everything. The combination of affordability and fun themes made these games super popular – and now they’re back!

Pre-orders for X-Men, The Little Mermaid, Transformers, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 editions are available here at Entertainment Earth for $14.99 with shipping slated for August.

