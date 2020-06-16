Fairy Tail Etherious Natsu Dragneel Funko Pop Figure Exclusive is Live

The Fairy Tail anime wrapped up its final season in September of last year with a run of over 300 episodes to its credit. However, the series continues for Funko, who have just dropped a Etherious Natsu Dragneel (aka E.N.D) Pop figure exclusive.

The figure is based on the demonic identity of Natsu known as E.N.D. It's also an AAA anime distributor exclusive that be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for August. It's only a matter of time before the Pop sells out, and when it does it will be gone for good. Grab one while you can.

If you're unfamiliar, Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series that you can get caught up with on Amazon / Comixology now.

A Fairy Tail video game is set to release on July 31st for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Fairy Tail franchise right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.