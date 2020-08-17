Funko's Baby Yoda with Razor Crest Control Knob Exclusive Pop Figure is Live

The latest Pop figure in Funko's The Child (aka Baby Yoda) collection from Star Wars: The Mandalorian is this version featuring Baby Yoda holding a control knob from The Razor Crest. As The Mandalorian would say, it's not a toy...it's a collectible. An exclusive collectible, in fact.

The Funko Pop #370 Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Control Knob is available to pre-order here from GameStop (exclusive) for $15 with shipping slated for September 15th. Grab one while you can because when they sell out, they're gone for good. When that does happen, you can pick one up here on eBay.

In other Baby Yoda merch news, a mood light featuring Baby Yoda is his little pod was released last week and it's absolutely adorable. It uses two button cell LR44 batteries, which are included. Unfortunately, a specific size for the light isn't listed, but the price is right at only $15.92 (20% off) here at BoxLunch.

Finally, Baby Yoda got an awesome figural mug that you can grab here at Merchoid for $30.99 with free shipping slated for January. They also got this Baby Yoda stress ball which is something we could all use right now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.