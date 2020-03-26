Funko’s Dark Nights: Metal Batman The Devastator Exclusive Pop Figure is Live

Funko’s line of Pop figures inspired by DC’s Dark Nights: Metal 2017 miniseries continues with another evil Batman! This time it’s The Devastator, which is a hulking, Dark Multiverse version of Bruce Wayne (Earth-1) that has the powers of Doomsday.

Orders for The Devastator #319 Batman 80th anniversary Funko Pop are live here at FYE (exclusive) for $15. If you’ve been collecting this series, The Devastator is the fifth Pop figure release out of Barbatos’ seven Dark Knights. Details on the rest of the lineup can be found below.



In the Dark Nights: Metal storyline, the Jokerized Batman Who Laughs is the leader of the Dark Knights – a collection of evil versions of Batman that are tasked with spreading darkness throughout the Multiverse by their master Barbatos.

