Funko’s Comic-Con 2019 Jaws Shark Biting Quint Pop Figure is Live

If you ask us, one of the best shared exclusive Funko Pop figures coming out of San Diego Comic-Con this year is the #760 Jaws Shark Biting Quint. I mean, just look at it. Plus, it measures as super-sized 6-inches! UPDATE: The product page is running a queue under the crush, so hit the link below quickly.

If you want to add this figure to your collection (of course you do), the time to do it is now. The only place you can get one is right here at Entertainment Earth while supplies last (the rest of the Jaws Funko Pop lineup is available here). Note that this Jaws figure is one of two Entertainment Earth SDCC 2019 Funko Pop exclusives. The other is Man-Thing, which is also available now. You should also keep in mind that these are the last two big releases in Funko’s San Diego Comic-Con lineup – you can check in on all of Funko’s SDCC releases via our master list.

On a related note, summer beach season is here, so you might want to start preparing for your Amity Island trip now. Fortunately, this official Jaws kit has everything you need to enjoy your stay in a town gripped by their fear of a bloodthirsty great white shark.

The Jaws: Amity Island Summer Of ’75 Kit is available to pre-order right here for $61.99 with free shipping slated for August. The product page will give you a closer look at the wide range of items inside the kit that are inspired by the film. Those items are listed below:

• Introduction Letter

• Beach Towel (170 x 40 cm)

• Numbered Ferry Ticket

• Amity Island Brochure Map

• Amity Gazette

• Anti Stress Shark

• Wooden Quint’s Keyring

• Vote Larry For Mayor’ Tin Button

• Amity Surf Shop Tin Button

• Amity Police Warning Tape

• Coupon Sheet

• Amity Island Postcard

• Amity Beach Arcade Flyer

• 2 Stickers

