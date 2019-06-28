Funko and Disney Unveil Some Adorable Holiday Pop Figures

Funko has spent the last couple of weeks unveiing their holiday 2019 Pop figure lineup, and the latest installment is all about classic Disney characters. The collection includes extra adorable Mickey, Minnie, Winnie the Pooh, and Piglet Pops in festive attire.

You can pre-order the entire wave of Disney holiday Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for October. Now, let’s keep this weird summer Christmas feeling going with a look at the other holiday Pop figures they’ve announced recently…

Next up we have brand new Marvel and Harry Potter Pocket Pop advent calendars for the 2019 Christmas season, which were announced earlier today. You can pre-order all of the Funko advent calendars right here with shipping slated for September/October. Inside that link you’ll also find the Harry Potter advent calendar from last year.

Naturally, the full details on the new Marvel and Harry Potter versions are being kept under wraps to preserve the surprise, but it’s clear from the images on the product page that the Harry Potter version has a Yule Ball holiday theme. As for the Marvel version, it seems as though a classic theme is in the works with Iron Man, Thanos, Captain Marvel, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, and Captain Marvel Pocket Pops in the set of 24.

This November marks the 25th anniversary of the original The Santa Clause film in the Disney holiday trilogy starring Tim Allen. If you recall, it’s a heartwarming tale about an ordinary guy named Scott Calvin who accidentally kills Santa, takes his place, and uses his new job to convince his estranged wife to grant him visitation rights with his son. We’re not sure what the moral of this story is, but it’s definitely not your typical Disney fare.The figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for October.

Finally, Funko recently announced another wave of holiday Marvel Pop figures. This year, the lineup includes Thanos in a festive sweater, Captain Snowman America, I am Groot the Christmas tree, Rocket Raccoon enjoying the snow, and Deadpool cooking up a turkey for Thanksgiving. You can pre-order all of the 2019 Marvel Holiday Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for October. A series of Pop pens is also available in a display case set.

