Funko’s Disney Villains Pop Makeup Collection is Available for Halloween

Once again, Funko is exploring new product categories that leverage the immense popularity of their Pop figures. We’ve seen it with their line of FunkO’s cereals, their Funkoverse board games, and now with a collection of makeup created in partnership with Disney.

Funko’s Disney Villains Pop makeup collection includes palettes, lip gloss, eyeliner, and brush sets inspired by Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, the Evil Queen from Snow White, and Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians – with a Funko Pop-style packaging twist of course. The collection has just launched online and can be ordered exclusively here at Ulta Beauty with prices that range from $10 to $24 (shipping is free on orders over $50). Note that ColourPop launched a similar Disney Villains makeup collection back in March, and you can compare them with Funko’s offerings right here.

In other big Funko news, New York Comic Con 2019 kicks off today, and most of their shared exclusive Pop figures will be available to order online starting tonight, October 3rd – 4th at 9pm PT (12am ET). Head on over to our NYCC Funko Pop master list for pre-order details on all of the upcoming releases. We’ve also picked out some of the top Pops of the show, which you can check out here.

Finally, Disney’s Triple Force Friday event is also kicking off tonight at midnight EST, and it will include a ton of new Funko Pops. You can learn more about the new Star Wars Pop figures that are launching tonight right here.

