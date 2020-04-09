Funko Exclusive Carla Unger Carnage Pop Figure is Live

Funko’s latest Marvel exclusive Pop is this awesome looking Carla Unger as Carnage figure. It’s based on Dr. Carla Unger’s brief time as Carnage in Superior Carnage Annual #1 (2014). Things didn’t go well for Carla in the story after she analyzed a sample of the Carnage symbiote, but not before she got revenge on her abusive husband.

The Carla Unger (Carnage) Funko Pop is a Pop In a Box exclusive that you can pre-order here for $12.99 with shipping slated for July (PIAB subscribers save 10%). While you’re at it, keep in mind that Funko is launching their second Virtual Con of the coronavirus pandemic (standing in for WonderCon 2020) starting tomorrow, April 10th. You can find a list of all the shared exclusive Pop figures that will drop right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Marvel Funko Pop figure exlusives news, the #622 Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Wood Deco Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can order right here for $14.99. The grain pattern on each Pop is unique, so no two figures are identical!

Groot is the second figure to be released in the Wood Deco Funko lineup behind an EE exclusive Captain America Pop that was unveiled in November of last year. That figure has sold out, and the same fate awaits the Groot Pop, so reserve one while you can. If you want to add the Captain America Wood Deco Funko Pop to your collection and / or you miss out on the Wood Deco Groot, both figures will be able to order here on eBay.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.