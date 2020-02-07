Funko Grim Knight Batman and DC Bombshells Joker Pops Are Live

Two new DC Comics Funko Pop figure exclusives are now available to order at Hot Topic – the Dark Multiverse The Grim Knight Batman based on his appearance in The Batman Who Laughs Vol. 2 #1 and a DC Bombshells Joker that’s sporting a pink ensemble and appears to be reeling from some kisses from Harley.

You can order The Grim Knight Batman Pop figure – which is part of the Batman 80th anniversary lineup – here at Hot Topic for $12.50, and the Bombshells Joker Pop figure here at Hot Topic for the same price. Just keep in mind that both figures are eligible for Hot Topic’s 3 for $27 Pop figure deal, so you might want to shop around for a third option.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Grim Knight, the character is an alternate, villainous version of Batman that uses guns and is an ally of The Batman Who Laughs. This Pop figure is the latest in a line of Dark Knights Metal releases that includes The Batman Who Laughs (Joker/Batman fusion – order here at Entertainment Earth), Merciless Batman (Batman / Wonder Woman fusion – order at Hot Topic), Red Death Batman (Batman / Flash fusion – order at Entertainment Earth), and The Dawnbreaker Batman (Batman / Green Lantern fusion – order on eBay).

In the Dark Knights: Metal and The Batman Who Laughs storyline, the Jokerized Batman Who Laughs is the leader of the Dark Knights – a collection of evil versions of Batman that are tasked with spreading darkness throughout the Multiverse by their master Barbatos.

The DC Bombshells started out as a line of statues inspired by the 1940s style of artist Ant Lucia. The statues were a hit, and the Bombshells graduated to their own successful comic book series which fueled the expansion of their merchandise line to include t-shirts, mugs, and toys.

