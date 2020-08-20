Funko's Harry Potter, Ron, and Hermione on Gringotts' Dragon Pop Ride is Outstanding

It seems like Funko has released a million Pop figures based on the Harry Potter franchise, but this version featuring Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Grainger riding atop the Gringotts Dragon from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows might be the best to date. Even if you have more Harry Potter Funko Pops than you can handle, you'll need to find room for this one.

That said, you can pre-order the Harry, Ron & Hermione on Gringotts Dragon Pop Ride figure for $29.99 here on Amazon with shipping slated for November 15th. It reminds us of the Pops that Funko released for Game of Thrones featuring Daenerys, Jon Snow, and the Night King riding dragons. Those Pop Rides were among the best of the GoT collection as well. Honestly. we're surprised it took Funko this long to deliver a Harry Potter version.

On a related note, Funko recently held a Wrap Up Some Fun Christmas in July event with a big Harry Potter holiday wave that includes new Pop figures of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, and Hagrid. It also includes Mystery Mini Snow Globes and the hot ticket item for Christmas 2020 - the new Harry Potter Pocket Pop advent calendar.

Harry Potter kicked off Funko's line of Pocket Pop advent calendars a couple of years ago and it was an absolute phenomenon. This year, Harry Potter has some major competition in the form of this The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pocket Pop advent calendar, but getting the latest Harry Potter version has become something of a tradition for Funko fans. That having been said, you can pre-order yours here at Walmart or here via Amazon for $39.96 .

As always, the Harry Potter advent calendar for 2020 will include 24 Pocket Pops - most of which will be a surprise. Tiny versions of the newly released holiday Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Hagrid Pops have been the only reveals thus far. As for the rest of the Harry Potter holiday Funko reveals, a breakdown is available below complete with pre-order links:

