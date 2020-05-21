Funko's Hocus Pocus Flying Sanderson Sisters Disney Pops Launch for Funkoween

Day 4 of Funko's "Funkoween in May" event has been all about Disney. First there was Spooky Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pops. They were followed by brand new The Haunted Mansion Pops and The Nightmare Before Christmas Pops. Since Hocus Pocus is a Funko fan favorite, it seemed likely that new Sanderson Sisters Pops would be added into the mix - and that's exactly what happened.

Disney Hocus Pocus Flying Sarah, Mary, and Winifred Pop figures have launched and are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth along with several of the previously released standard issue Hocus Pocus Pops. The original Hocus Pocus Pop figures are a Spirit Halloween exclusive that you can find right here. Inside that link you'll also find the Sanderson Sisters deluxe Movie Moment Pop featuring the witches toiling over a bubbling cauldron.

Additional Funkoween stand out Pop figure waves have included Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands and Corpse Bride as well as Monster Minions. You can keep tabs on all of the Funkoween releases via our Funko page.

In other Funko news, Entertainment Earth is also in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here.

Getting back to Hocus Pocus, if you are unfamiliar with this cult classic for some strange reason, the synopsis is available below.

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

