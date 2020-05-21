Disney and Funko Launch a Supermassive The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop Figure Wave for Funkoween

It's happening! Day 4 of Funko's Funkoween in May event began with the release of Spooky Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pop figures, then moved into the new The Haunted Mansion Pop figures that we were anxiously awaiting. It seemed like Funko was dedicating the entire day to Disney, and that new The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop figures were a possibility since no Halloween-themed Funko event would be complete without them. Well, guess what?

Funko has launched another massive wave of Pop figures from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas that includes a Jack Skellington with Zero 10-inch Pop, an Artist's Series Jack Skellington Pop, and a whole lot more (pictured in the gallery below). A complete breakdown of the wave can also be found below along with pre-order links (shipping is slated for September):

As far as exclusives are concerned, several NBX exclusive Pops are live here at Hot Topic and others are expected to hit Box Lunch on or before 8pm PST (11pm EST) tonight, May 22nd. A few exclusives will also hit Walgreens at some point in the near future. All of these exclusives are pictured in the gallery below.

If you're a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, odds are you are also a fan of Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands and Corprse Bride. If so, we have more good news. Funko released Pop figure waves for both films during their Funkoween event this week. You can check out the entire Edward Scissorhands wave right here, and the Corpse Bride wave right here. All of the figures are currently available to pre-order.

You can keep tabs on all of the Funkoween Pop figure releases via our Funko page. Could more Hocus Pocus Pop figures arrive today? Stay tuned.

In other Funko news, Entertainment Earth is also in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here.

