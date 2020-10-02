Funko Pop Collector Con Exclusives Launch Today

Funko is about to drop a wave of new exclusive Pop figures at their second Funko / Walmart Collector Con event. This comes after yesterday's clumsy Collector Con launch, which Walmart originally advertised as including their NYCC 2020 / Virtual Con IV exclusive Dwight Schrute as Recyclops figure. However, Walmart has updated the release date on their Virtual Con IV Funko page banner to October 9th (we expect the entire wave of NYCC 2020 shared exclusive Pops to launch on October 8th - 9th). That said, today's release is expected to include different exclusives, some of which are hinted at in the teaser above.

The central Funko Pop appears to be a Superman variant while the Pop figure on the left will likely be a Mandalorian variant (unmasked?). The Pop on the right is a true mystery. If you want to unravel it, here's what you need to know...

Funko / Walmart Collector Con exclusive Pop figures will be available here at Walmart (and / or here at Walmart) at approx. 10am PST (1pm EST) today, October 2nd. As many Funko collectors know, Walmart can be unreliable with exclusive releases, so grab them while you can. This post will be updated with links to all of the new releases when they become available. UPDATING...

